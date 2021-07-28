Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 7.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 1,308,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 335,780,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

