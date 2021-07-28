Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) & Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) Head to Head Analysis

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surgery Partners and Ethema Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners $1.86 billion 1.78 -$116.10 million ($1.49) -37.09 Ethema Health $340,000.00 22.34 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Ethema Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgery Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Surgery Partners and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgery Partners presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential downside of 37.75%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares Surgery Partners and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners -5.67% -3.68% -0.63% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc. is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. The Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, including anesthesia services of the company. The Ancillary Services segment operates a diagnostic laboratory and multi-specialty physician practices. The Optical Services segment involves an optical laboratory and an optical products group purchasing organization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

