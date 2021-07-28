Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. 3,507,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.