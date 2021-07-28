Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,729.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $98.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,736.00. The company had a trading volume of 155,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,453.64. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.3% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,385.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

