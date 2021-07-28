Susquehanna Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

RTX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.72. 36,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

