Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.46% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.