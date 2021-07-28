Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.