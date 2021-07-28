Syscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.66 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $85.61 million and $2.66 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00343801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,293,146 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

