Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

TARO stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $8,718,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

