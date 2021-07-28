Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
TARO stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $8,718,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.