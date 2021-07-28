Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 828 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.35% of Taylor Devices worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

