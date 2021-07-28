TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TC Energy worth $102,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $822,000. Fairholme Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,772,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

