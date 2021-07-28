TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 63.4% in July

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the June 30th total of 13,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,005,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 70,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

