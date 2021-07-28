TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TRP opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

