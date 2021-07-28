TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 240.0% in July

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. TDH has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETZ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TDH by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

