Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 23,500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,888 shares of company stock worth $85,687,387 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.23. 21,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

