Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

