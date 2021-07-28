Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 192,231 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

