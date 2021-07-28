Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 525.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $11,534,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $3,828,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.22. 2,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,167. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.