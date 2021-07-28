Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $232.19. 11,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.54. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -323.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

