Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $23.53 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

BABA stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.36. 282,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,890,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $517.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

