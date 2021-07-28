Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.32% of Hill-Rom worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 104.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.