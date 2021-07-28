Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 306,820 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1,370.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Masco worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. 6,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.