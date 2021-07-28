Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 47,780 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

