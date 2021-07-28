Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,735 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.97. 21,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

