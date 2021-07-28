Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 74,932 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,932 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 536.5% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,733. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

