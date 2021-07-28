Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.03. The company had a trading volume of 68,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.66.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

