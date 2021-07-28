Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240,360 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. 3,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.