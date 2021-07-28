Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131,081 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,523,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,749,000 after buying an additional 738,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. 122,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,880,615. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

