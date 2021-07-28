TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

