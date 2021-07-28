Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

TECK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 252,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $105,443,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

