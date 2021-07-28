Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $168,783,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.97. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

