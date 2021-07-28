Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.650-12.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.65-12.85 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex stock opened at $402.29 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.08. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

