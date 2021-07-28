Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 703,194 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 66,404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

TDS stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.97.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

