Telia Company AB (publ)’s (TLSNY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,922. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.