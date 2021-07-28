Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

