Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

