Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 153.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 105.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Tenable by 79.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 966,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 427,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

