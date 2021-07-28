Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $46.88. Tenable shares last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 9,666 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

