Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tennant worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tennant by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $3,772,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TNC opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.