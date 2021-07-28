TENT Price Reaches $0.0363 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $75,097.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00117278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00139612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,393,820 coins and its circulating supply is 37,316,728 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.