Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TERN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TERN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Terns Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,244,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $83,406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.