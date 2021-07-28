Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $490,205.23 and $450.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.75 or 0.01272058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00337898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

