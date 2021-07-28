TerraUSD (UST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.28 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $27.28 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005891 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,035,269,574 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

