Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.49 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.96. 256,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,985. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.43.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

