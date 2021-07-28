Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 256,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

