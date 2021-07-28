Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.