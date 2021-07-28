TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$146.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

TFII stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,212. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

