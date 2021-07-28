TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Down 2.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.31 and last traded at $109.57. Approximately 2,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

