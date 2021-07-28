Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

