Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Thales stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Thales Company Profile

